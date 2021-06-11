Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 736.7% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,105. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

