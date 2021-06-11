Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Frax has a market cap of $115.94 million and $3.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,435,132 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

