Frax Share Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00006062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00055823 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00152673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00186332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.01107960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.14 or 1.00038248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,123,665 coins and its circulating supply is 14,568,966 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

