Frederick G. Smith Sells 12,488 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.