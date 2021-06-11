Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in May

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

