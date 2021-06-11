Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in May

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
