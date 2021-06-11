Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 4.3%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.87. 183,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,129,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

