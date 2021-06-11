Freicoin Price Down 41.2% This Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $660,443.33 and approximately $90.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

