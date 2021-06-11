Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $897,239.96 and approximately $73,714.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 522,608,177 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

