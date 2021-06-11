Frontier Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $35.74 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

