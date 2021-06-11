FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

