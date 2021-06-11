fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 26,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,613,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $38,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

