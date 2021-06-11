Function X Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $130.63 million and approximately $481,228.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.32 or 1.00054838 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00033441 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009324 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065933 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009137 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
