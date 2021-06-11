FunFair Reaches One Day Volume of $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

