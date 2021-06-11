FUNToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.86 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $220.25 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

