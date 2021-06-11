Fuse Network (FUSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $492,173.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $492,173.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00170183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.01168476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.35 or 1.00177247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

