Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.47

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.47 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 517,256 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.47. The firm has a market cap of £117.74 million and a PE ratio of -45.80.

In other Futura Medical news, insider Jonathan David Freeman purchased 46,564 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

