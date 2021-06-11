FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.