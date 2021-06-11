FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increased by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.