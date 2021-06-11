FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Boosted by Raymond James

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$10.35 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.30 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.