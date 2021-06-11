FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Increased by Analyst

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

THO opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

