FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Harbour Energy plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

