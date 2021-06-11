FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

FIVE opened at $186.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.