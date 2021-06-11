FY2022 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of SYNH opened at $84.10 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

