FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.94. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

