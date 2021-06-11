FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
