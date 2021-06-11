FY2023 EPS Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lowered by Analyst

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

