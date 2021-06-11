Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several research analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
