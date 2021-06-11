Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

