Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Gaia worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 million, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

