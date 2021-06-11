Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.05. Gaia shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 94,031 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

