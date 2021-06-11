Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.05. Gaia shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 94,031 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
