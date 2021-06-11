Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.68. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,640 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47.

About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

