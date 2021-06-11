Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Up 0.7%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 20,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 92,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

