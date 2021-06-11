Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,443. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

