Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $99,528.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

