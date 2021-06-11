Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 346.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000.

GMDA opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

