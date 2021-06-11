Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 9,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,905,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.