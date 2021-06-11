Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Garmin stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

