Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 45,470 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00.

Shares of GTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,593. The company has a market capitalization of $603.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

