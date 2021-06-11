Gas (GAS) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $82.12 million and $7.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.11 or 0.00021700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

