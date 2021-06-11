Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.66. 7,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 674,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $577,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $318,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,296 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.