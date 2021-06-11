Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) versus IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Head to Head Survey

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

0.6% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaucho Group and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $640,000.00 57.04 -$5.65 million N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $1.62 billion 0.14 $239.38 million N/A N/A

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group N/A N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 27.11% 25.33% 6.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaucho Group and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats Gaucho Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As of December 31, 2009, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.