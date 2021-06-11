Gavin Hill Purchases 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.02) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,093. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.