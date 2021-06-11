Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in May

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 199,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

