Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Cap of $805,265.02 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 113.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 116.3% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $805,265.02 and $8.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00827808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00087298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00045689 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.