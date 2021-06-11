Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $344.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

