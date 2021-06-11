Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

NYSE GNRC opened at $344.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.10. Generac has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

