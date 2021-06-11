General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Randall D. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,178. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

