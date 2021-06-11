Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stake Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Genesis Energy worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

