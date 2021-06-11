Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00009290 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $723,304.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.