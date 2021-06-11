Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

