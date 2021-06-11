GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $61,145.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00451132 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.09 or 1.00146538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00064808 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.