Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €73.65 ($86.65) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

